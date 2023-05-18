WESTERLY — Christian Mancini pitched five shutout innings striking out nine as Westerly Middle defeated Bircwood, 2-0, in the preliminary round of the middle school baseball tournament on Wednesday.
Liam Jacobson and Cam MacDonald each drove in a run for Westerly.
Westerly will face Kickemuit or Narragansett in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
