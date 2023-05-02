WESTERLY — Tiverton scored two unearned runs in the top of the eighth and beat Westerly High, 3-1, in a Division II baseball game on Monday at Cimalore Field.
The game was tied 1-1 after seven innings, forcing extra innings.
An error by the Bulldogs on a Tiverton bunt allowed the two runs to score in the eighth.
Westerly had tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Tom Fiore singled for the team's first hit of the game.
Fiore stole second with two outs and scored on an RBI single by Grayson Simmons just inside the right field foul line. Those were the only two Westerly hits in the game.
Tiverton is now 5-4, 5-3. Westerly (5-6, 5-4) next travels to East Greenwich on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
