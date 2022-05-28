WESTERLY — Westerly High has received a bye in the preliminary round of the Division II baseball tournament and will host a quarterfinal round game on Friday.
Westerly (20-3, 17-1 Division II) will face Mount St. Charles Academy, the No. 4 seed from II-A or Tiverton, the No. 5 seed from II-B. Those two teams play on Tuesday.
Westerly must win its quarterfinal round game to reach the semifinal best-of-three series.
Woonsocket is the top seed from II-A and has also received a bye.
— Keith Kimberlin
