WESTERLY — Westerly High's Shep Simmons scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Bulldogs turned back North Providence, 3-2, in a preliminary round game of the Division II baseball tournament on Tuesday.
Westerly advanced to the double elimination portion of the tournament and next travels to Chariho on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Westerly was trailing 2-1 in the sixth when Simmons singled to left field with two outs. Noah Burdick (2 for 3, double) singled to put runners at first and second.
Nick Tria then hit a ball up the middle that the North Providence infield bobbled on a flip to second base in an attempt to force out Burdick.
Simmons continued running on the play and scored on a close play at the plate to put the Bulldogs ahead, 3-2.
Michael Poole pitched the final two innings to earn the win in relief of starter Jack Tenuta, who had nine strikeouts in five innings of work.
North Providence had a runner on first when Poole ended the game with a strikeout.
Westerly scored a run in the third when Zack Miner reached on a fielder's choice and scored on a Tenuta double. The Bulldogs added another run in the fifth when Tom Fiore opened the inning with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Miner.
North Providence ended the season 7-13.
— Keith Kimberlin
