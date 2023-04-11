BURRILLVILLE — Westerly High's Division II baseball game with Burrillivlle on Wednesday was suspended in the top of the ninth inning due to darkness.
The two teams were tied, 3-3. Drew Bozek, Jack Tenuta and Travis Costa each had an RBI for the Bulldogs.
The game will resume on a day to be determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
