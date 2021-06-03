EAST GREENWICH — East Greenwich regained the lead in the fifth inning and beat Westerly High, 9-7, in a nonleague baseball game Sunday night.
Westerly (7-4) had scored two runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-5 lead, but the Avengers came back with two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to earn the win.
Westerly had scored three runs in the second to go ahead 4-1.
Nick Fiore drove in two runs and doubled. Greg Gorman was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Zach Beckler tripled and drove in a run. Travis Costa was 2 for 2 with an RBI.
East Greenwich is 7-2.
Westerly next travels to Rogers on Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.