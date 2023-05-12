EAST PROVIDENCE — East Providence took advantage of two Westerly High errors and scored four unearned runs to beat the Bulldogs, 6-5, in a Division II baseball game on Friday.
Westerly was leading 3-2 after two innings, but East Providence added three runs in the bottom of the third when the Bulldogs misplayed a ball in the outfield with two outs. The bases were loaded and the Townies cleared them on the miscue to take a 5-3 lead.
Westerly came back to tie the game at 5-5 with a run in the fourth and another in the fifth. But the Townies scored another run in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-5 lead on its way to the win.
Zach Miner tripled, drove in two runs and finished 2 for 4 for Westerly. Nick Tria was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Noah Burdick doubled and drove in a run. Drew Bozek also had an RBI.
East Providence is now 10-4, 10-4 Division II. Westerly (7-9, 7-7) next hosts the Townies on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
