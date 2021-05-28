BRISTOL — Westerly High managed just two hits and lost to Mt. Hope, 3-2, in a Division II baseball game Friday.
Freshman Drew Bozak had both hits and drove in a run with a single in the sixth. Travis Costa also drew a bases-loaded walk in the inning to bring home another run.
The two runs tied the game, but Mt. Hope (7-1, 7-1 Division II) scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win.
Westerly's Isaac Martin turned in a solid performance on the mound striking out five in six innings of work.
Westerly (6-3, 6-2) next travels to Classical on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
