WESTERLY — This was not the Senior Night the players on the Westerly High baseball team envisioned for themselves.
They expected to be honored with their families and in front of their teammates and friends during a night game at Cimalore Field on May 26 against Woonsocket.
They expected to be in the midst of a good season, perhaps a great one, and maybe even a championship campaign.
Instead, they gathered by themselves last week for one final moment together at Cimalore Field, their season wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
Not what they expected or hoped for at all. Not the culmination of an experience they have shared since their youngest days at Westerly National Little League.
"I texted all the seniors and said we should see each other one last time," senior pitcher Phil Pedersen said. "We all kind of met up and hung out for a little bit, just to be at the field for at least one more time, to see them at the field and just kind of be there."
Pedersen was just one of the reasons the Bulldogs were hoping for a big season. He was 5-3 last season with a 3.39 ERA and 40 strikeouts as a starting pitcher.
"Honestly, I had high hopes for this season. We lost four seniors from last year, but we have six returning. The majority of us have been playing since our sophomore year," Pedersen said.
Pedersen said Zach Beckler, who started as freshman and hit .508 with 27 RBIs, earning first team All-Division honors, and freshman pitcher Dean Pons Jr., who showed potential on the mound, were also back.
"I think we had a shot to really do something good this year," Pedersen said.
Senior catcher Mike Fiore had high hopes for the Bulldogs, too. Fiore hit .306 with 18 RBIs, earning second-team All-Division honors last season.
"Our main goal was to bring home a championship," Fiore said. "I mean I was devastated when I found out. I had so much confidence in this team and the kids I was going to be playing with this season."
Fiore was a first baseman when he first started playing baseball, but he eventually became a catcher.
"Jackson Shaffer was the pitcher and everybody was afraid to catch him," Fiore said. "I volunteered for the job. He was my buddy and I knew he wanted to pitch."
Shaffer threw so hard, no one else wanted the job.
"Coming into this season I think most of us thought we were going to be pretty nasty," said Shaffer, who plays third base.
Shaffer hit .348 last season earning second-team All-Division honors. He ended the season on a six-game hitting streak during which he hit .454. He was certainly looking to ride that momentum into this season.
"It's definitely really frustrating," Shaffer said. "Last year, we got a taste of it and lost in the first round. I think we were going to have a season where we could have been very productive. It really stinks, it leaves a bad taste."
Westerly coach Ron Sposato can identify with his players. He was a senior in 2000 when the Bulldogs finished 23-5.
"My junior year we had an OK season. But most of us were coming back," Sposato said. "We ended up winning the division my senior year. We had the opportunity to see it through. These guys don't."
The other three seniors on the team are Luke Gentile, Koby Varas and Finn Shadoian. Gentile hit .373 with six doubles, scored 21 runs and was a second-team All-Division selection. Varas hit .356 with 10 RBIs.
Fiore and Shaffer are both headed to the University of Rhode Island, while Pedersen will attend UMass-Dartmouth. Fiore is majoring in biology and hopes to be a pharmaceutical salesman one day. Shaffer is majoring in education and wants to be a middle school teacher. Pedersen is a computer science major.
Pedersen and Shaffer may pursue walk-on opportunities in the game while Fiore is uncertain.
For now, they are dealing with a lost season.
"I miss seeing the boys every day," Fiore said. "I could count on baseball to take my mind off everything. I could just focus on the game, I got locked in."
Shaffer said he misses his teammates, too.
"I think what I am going to remember the most is how easy it is to get along with those guys," Shaffer said. "Some people from high school I'm not going to want to remember, we just don't get along. And there are people on the team that I might not have otherwise considered my friends without baseball, but on the field they are my brothers."
The class of 2020 will miss out on the traditional elements of senior year like proms, picnics, class gatherings and graduation.
"I tell every team I have that the springtime of your senior year is one of the most exciting and fun times in your life. I remember my senior year, the night of prom we had practice at 6 in the morning," Sposato said.
Shaffer said there is definitely a sense of loss.
"After going through 13 years of public schooling, you get to the finish line and it's like they take away the finish line right when you get there," Shaffer said. "That kind of feeling is close to losing someone you love."
