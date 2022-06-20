PROVIDENCE — For the Westerly High baseball team, this season's championship success has been built on dominant pitching and productive hitting.
And that was on display Sunday at Rhode Island College in the deciding game of the Division II best-of-three title series, for sure.
But it was a number of defensive plays, a pair in the sixth inning in particular, that backed pitcher Michael Poole's three-hitter and lifted Westerly past Narragansett, 2-0, for the school's first baseball championship in 30 years.
"Those two plays were amazing," Poole said. "That saved the game. It saved our season."
Westerly led 2-0 when Narragansett threatened in the sixth.
Zach Bianco led off with a single and went to second when Jared Chaloux walked. Poole, a freshman who was named the game's most outstanding player, then struck out No. 3 hitter Tyler Poirier on three pitches.
Andrew BiBiasio followed with a flare to short right field that had base hit written all over it. It would have loaded the bases with one out or perhaps even scored a run. The Bulldogs had left the bases loaded in the third and fourth and it appeared that might be coming back to haunt them.
But Westerly second baseman Nick Fiore, who was involved in a pair of big defensive plays the previous day in Game 2, a 7-2 Westerly win, made a diving catch, landing just on the outfield grass.
"I saw the blooper over me and I knew I had to make a play, because if I didn't they were going to score and it would have been a one-run game and I couldn't let that happen with Mike Poole dealing on the mound," Fiore said. "I just did my job and made the play."
Narragansett's Zander Kent then delivered a sharp single to left field. Bianco tried to score from second base, but Westerly left fielder Drew Bozek threw him out at home by a good margin — catcher Travis Costa came up the line as Bianco stopped and tried to elude him before Costa tagged him out to end the inning in dramatic fashion.
Bianco was injured on the play and did not return to the game.
"It was definitely my best play this season," Bozek said. "I hurt the arm a little bit, but it was definitely worth it in the end because it killed the rally. I knew I had to come up throwing, that was pretty much it. I had to get it quick. It felt pretty good. My heart was definitely racing."
In the seventh inning, Narragansett threatened again, putting the first two runners on via a walk and an error.
But Poole made a diving catch on a bunt attempt and nearly doubled the runner off second on a close play. Westerly coach Ron Sposato astutely walked onto the field slowly to have the call explained. During that time, Poole was able to gather himself after the acrobatic catch.
Declan Fogarty next hit a sharp grounder in the hole that shortstop Zach Beckler deftly backhanded and threw to Fiore at second base for the second out as Andrew Kanaczet moved to third.
Poole then recorded a strikeout to end the game and bring a much-anticipated and long-sought championship plaque to Westerly.
Poole, 6-foot-3, 205-pounder, silenced the hard-hitting Narragansett offense, giving up the first of the Mariners' two hits in the fifth inning. He struck out seven and walked three in a complete-game performance. It was a top-notch outing.
After walking the first batter of the game, he retired the next 13 of 14 in order.
Poole, who had won the clinching third game in the semifinal series against St. Raphael, said he felt confident coming into the high-stakes contest.
"I wasn't nervous, not as much as you might think. It's a game, that's all it is," Poole said. "I don't really think about it. I know what I have and I just throw."
Narragansett coach Brad Van Fechtmann was impressed.
"I don’t know if I believe he’s a freshman,” Van Fechtmann joked. “He just dominated the lower half. He throws hard for a freshman, but he wasn’t over-powering. He just threw all three pitches for strikes, [and] kept the ball in spots where we couldn’t do too much damage.”
Westerly coach Ron Sposato was also very pleased with Poole's outing.
"We knew we had a great pitcher in Mike. He's our trump card, our ace in the hole," Sposato said. "But a freshman in a big spot like that, you really don't know what you are going to get.
"But he came through, and you couldn't tell if he had nerves. He pitched a great game. They have a really good two through five [hitters in the lineup] and he kept them at bay today."
Westerly scored both its runs in the first inning.
With one out, Greg Gorman delivered a massive home run to right field, to the right of the scoreboard. It would have been high enough to clear the scoreboard.
Gorman, who was 2 for 11 in the semifinals and finals before Sunday, was glad for the breakthrough.
"It felt good, especially to show up in a big-time game. It was a crucial run for us. I was glad I showed up today and glad I figured it out," said Gorman, who is set to play for Division I Bryant University next season. "I could not be more proud of this team."
Beckler followed with a walk, stole second and scored on a single by Jack Tenuta (3 for 3) down the third-base line to make it 2-0.
Westerly, the No. 1 seed from Division II-B, finished the season 25-5. Narragansett, No. 4 from II-B, went 18-8.
"It really feels great. There have been a lot of teams to come through and I am still friends with a lot of players that played throughout the 1990s and the 2000s," said Sposato, a 2000 Westerly High grad. "We've won a lot of division titles in the 1990s and that state title has eluded us. It's great to be part of a championship team."
