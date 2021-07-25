WARWICK — Westerly National's 8U baseball team scored three runs in the top of the sixth and beat Cranston West, 10-7, in the Sally Eddy tournament Saturday.
Kasin McAndrew struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win. Gavin Schwab drove in four runs, scored twice and finished with two hits. McAndrew contributed three hits and scored twice. Gavin Auth had two hits and two runs scored.
Westerly finished 3-0 in pool play.
— Keith Kimberlin
