NORTH KINGTOWN — Grady Friend struck out seven and limited North Kingstown to two hits as Westerly National prevailed, 17-5, in a District 3 10U Little League baseball tournament game Monday night at Wilson Park.
Friend pitched 3⅔ innings. Jaxon Gwaltney finished the game to earn a save.
Gavin Auth, Gwaltney and Friend each had two hits. Carter Serra scored three times. Justin Luppe had several nice running catches in center field.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.