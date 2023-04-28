WATERFORD — Waterford scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and beat Westerly High, 4-2, in a nonleague baseball game on Friday.
Westerly was leading 2-0 before the Lancers' big inning.
Zach Miner doubled and drove in a run for Westerly. Grayson Simmons also had an RBI.
Waterford is 6-5. Westerly (5-5) next hosts Tiverton on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
