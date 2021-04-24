WATEFORD — Stonington High dropped an ECC South baseball doubleheader to Waterford, 10-0 and 19-0, on Saturday.
Both games ended in the fifth inning via the mercy rule. Stonington had two hits in each game. Wyatt Verbridge and Bryce Gore singled in the first game. Dylan Simini and Drew Champagne had singles in the second game.
Waterford moved to 6-0, 5-0 ECC South. Stonington (0-6, 0-6) next hosts Fitch on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
