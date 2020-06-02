STONINGTON — A pop-up to right field. It traveled pretty far, but nonetheless, it was a pop-up to right field.
That's how Jake Verbridge's baseball career ended at Stonington High. He didn't know it at the time, but that final at-bat against Haddam-Killingworth in the Class M tournament proved to be the last of his high school career.
Stonington lost to the Cougars, 4-1, and Verbridge didn't have a hit in the game.
"I keep thinking of that last game and that pop-up to right field, deep right," Verbridge said. "The pitch was outside. After the game, I just kept thinking about this year and how that was something I could work on. I wanted to get better, and maybe the next time, that's a line drive to right field."
Verbridge will not get his chance thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that canceled the season.
Verbridge, who played first base, was a first-team All-ECC Division III selection last season. He led the team with a .343 batting average. He was also first in hits (23), RBIs (16) and tied for first in doubles (5).
Stonington finished the season 8-14, but had high hopes this spring. Every player who had a hit in 2019 was returning, and every pitcher who threw an inning was also coming back.
"Last year was kind of a rebuilding year," Verbridge said. "We had one senior. We really thought we were going to so something this year. I was really looking forward to it. I think we would have gone far in the D-III state tournament and maybe the ECCs.
"I was very disappointed when I found out [the season was canceled]. I was sad and kind of mad. I always held onto a little bit of hope. Not having that closure is really tough."
Verbridge is a product of the Pawcatuck Little League. He played Babe Ruth, too.
"I love playing baseball, just the challenge of it. And I've played with most of these guys for a while," he said.
Verbridge is off the University of Vermont in the fall. He is still debating an option to play club baseball at the school. He will be an environmental engineering major. He's unsure about his career options, but thinks engineering will provide him a background that will result in numerous job opportunities.
What has Verbridge learned during his time at Stonington?
"I've learned that this whole community is so tight-knit. I've learned the value of teamwork and hard work," he said.
What advice would he give to a student entering Stonington this fall?
"Just work hard and have a good attitude. Attitude is the most important thing," Verbridge said. "If you work hard and have a good attitude, the coaches will notice. My brother is in eighth grade and that's what I've told him."
