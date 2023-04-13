UNCASVILLE — Stonington High managed just three hits and one unearned run as it lost to unbeaten St. Bernard, 3-1, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Thursday.
Dylan Cimini was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple for Stonington.
St. Bernard led 2-0 after five innings. Stonington scored its only run in the top of the sixth.
St. Bernard (4-0) has outscored its opponents 52-3.
Stonington (2-4) next hosts Ledyard on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.