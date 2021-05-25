PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth used two big innings to turn back Chariho High, 17-8, in a Division I baseball game Tuesday.
Chariho (0-6, 0-6 Division I) led 5-2 after the top of the third. But Portsmouth scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and six more in the bottom of the sixth to take a 16-8 lead.
Liam Goldstein, Liam Flynn and Kyle McGovern finished with two hits each for the Chargers.
Chariho next travels to La Salle on Friday for a 4:15 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
