PAWTUCKET — Nick Tria drove home the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning and Westerly High defeated St. Raphael Academy, 6-5, in a Division II baseball game on Thursday.
St. Ray's had scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 5-4 lead.
In the seventh, Grayson Simmons and Jack Tenuta both walked to start the inning. Travis Costa (2 for 4, two RBIs, two doubles) then doubled to bring home Simmons.
One out later, Tria singled to score Tenuta. Tria was 2 for 2 with three RBIs including a pair of sacrifice flys. Drew Bozek tripled and Shep Simmons drove in a run.
Zach Miner pitched the final 1⅓ innings allowing one hit and no earned runs to get the win. St. Ray's did have the tying run at second base when the Bulldogs recorded the final out.
St. Ray's dropped to 5-4, 5-4 Division II. Westerly (5-4, 5-3) next travels to Waterford on Friday for a nonleague game at 4:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs return to league action on Saturday hosting Tiverton at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
