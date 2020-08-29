PAWTUCKET — Here’s another nine innings of impressions and observations as the Red Sox taxi squad continues to operate out of the friendly confines of McCoy Stadium:
1). One would surmise that with the Red Sox woefully short on quality pitching, they would be judicious in distributing spots within the club’s player pool of 60.
In the case of promising minor leaguer Triston Casas, Boston’s front office was moved enough by the 20-year-old’s ability to remain on top of his training after the pandemic shut down the initial spring training that it was worth adding a position player who’s at least a few years away from reaching the majors.
“Absolutely a credit to Triston to come in the shape he is in right now. He’s in tremendous physical shape,” Red Sox Vice President of Player Development Ben Crockett said Monday in a Zoom call with the media. “I think the conditioning test … he would have beaten almost everyone in a normal spring training based on his performance on those tests. He came in really, really good shape. I think he’s ready to go.”
Tabbed the organization’s No. 1 prospect by Baseball America and SoxProspects.com, Casas has yet to appear in a game above Single-A.
Crockett pointed out that Casas was no different from the rest of the organization’s minor leaguers when it came to receiving instruction on staying sharp while awaiting word on the fate of the minor league season.
Still, it’s a credit to the youngster’s ability to demonstrate a firm resolve and commitment while working out at his Florida home. The Red Sox certainly took notice and reacted by rewarding him with a hall pass that grants him access to a baseball facility and instruction from coaches from the upper level of the farm system.
“I know he has been itching to get some competition and we’re excited to be able to bring him in here,” said Crockett.
2). With four home runs and a series of impressive plays with the glove, outfielder Jarren Duran has been one of the shining stars of the daily intrasquad scrimmages.
Plenty of accolades have already been thrown his way, yet one has to wonder about how the 2018 seventh-round pick’s ability to keep an important facet of his game sharp at a time when there’s no definitive green light to steal bases at the alternate site. Last year, Duran led all Red Sox minor leaguers with 46 steals after swiping 24 bags in 2018, his first season as a pro.
“Even if I’m not stealing, I try to pick at things as far as what a pitcher might do,” said Duran, who then cited a specific example from a recent simulated game. “I could see [right-hander Chris Mazza] tipping his glove forward before going to the plate. Picking at little details like that, even if I don’t go, I notice that. It keeps my mind sharp when I’m at first base.”
3). If the trade winds continue to blow through Fenway Park, it stands to reason that opportunities could be afoot for the younger players currently stationed in Pawtucket. Conversely, will the Red Sox be inclined to burn service time on, for example, power-hitting corner infielder Bobby Dalbec, a player who still has all of his options remaining? The rationale of bringing up a promising player to a fan-free setting when the team isn’t contending could enter into the discussion once the Monday trade deadline comes and goes.
Worst-case, the Sox could bring up Dalbec and others as part of the MLB-approved taxi squad. They would get to be around a big league environment while all of their options remain intact.
“We’ve always said that if you’re in that Triple-A group, you’re a candidate [to be summoned to the majors],” Crockett said. “The younger players at the alternative site who have been on a developmental path with us — we’re constantly evaluating their readiness.”
4). The Red Sox should be pleased with Jay Groome’s response since the left-handed pitcher was asked to intensify his effort in his bullpens and side sessions. Understandably, perhaps there was hesitation on the 22-year-old’s part stemming from not wanting to risk a potential setback after missing significant development time due to Tommy John surgery. Then there’s the belief that some habits are hard to break.
“You can kind of get in that rehab mode where you’re in the training room a lot. You’re not on the mound and it can get monotonous … Groundhog Day every time,” explained PawSox pitching coach Paul Abbott. “He came (to McCoy) and wasn’t going through the motions. He was just in that routine.”
Getting Groome’s legs more involved has been another area of emphasis. In short order, Abbott has seen significant gains that have had a direct bearing on the actual results. On Aug. 18, Groome tossed two scoreless innings with two strikeouts while consistently touching 95 miles per hour.
“He’s got this bounce in his step and I’ve told him how impressed I’ve been with how he’s gone about his business. He’s looking like a big leaguer who wants to be there,” Abbott said. “His changeup has gotten a lot better because he’s trusting it. [Along with the fastball and curveball], he’s shown signs of a really solid three-pitch mix. It’s pretty impressive.”
5). In a normal year, the conclusion of the minor league season signals a shifting to Fall Instructional League at the club’s spring training facility.
For some of the game’s better prospects, they would be afforded a few weeks to recharge their batteries before heading to the Arizona Fall League. For others, they’re off to a warmer climate as part of their Winter Ball assignment.
Given that it’s difficult to plan months in advance due to the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus saga, Crockett was asked if any discussion has taken place about potentially keeping members of the taxi squad around McCoy upon the regular season’s conclusion.
“We’ll have to follow the lead of Major League Baseball in terms of what direction they point towards as far as what teams are allowed to do,” Crockett said. “Certainly we would welcome the opportunity to continue to develop our guys in a safe manner if we can.”
6). The decision to option reliever Marcus Walden and his 12.00 ERA to Pawtucket represents a new coaching terrain for Abbott, who in 2020 would have been new to the Triple-A scene and thus possibly exposed to the world of MLB pitchers who are looking to restore their luster after struggling with the parent club.
“Real positive attitude coming down here. You never know what you’re going to get with a guy, especially one who’s had substantial big league time,” Abbott said. “Sometimes you need a reset. He threw a great side (last Friday). He was all business. He knows what he needs to do … tightening up his fastball command. He’s just ironing out some small wrinkles [such as] repeating his delivery. I can see him back up there and contributing soon.”
7). Given that the McCoy has been in business for six weeks it’s not shocking to see the scales tipping in the hitters’ favor. At last check, there are only nine non-catcher position players at McCoy. For the majority of them, they’ve been tracking the ball coming out of the hand of the same group of pitchers and have begun making louder contact than they did at the onset of Summer Camp, McCoy Stadium-style.
From the pitcher’s standpoint, Abbott noted the importance of playing Jedi mind tricks with the firm purpose of not letting the hitters think they own you before stepping into the box.
“You’ve got to make it fresh every day and try to keep them excited to get on the mound and pitch even though you’re facing the same guys,” said Abbott. “You try to create that feeling where your effort mirrors what would be the case if you happened to be in Boston. Obviously it’s pretty hard to do, but to get to that effort level when you’re facing the same guys, it can lead to them being more comfortable when they get to Boston.”
8). Here’s a proposal to ditch the “alternate training site” label that been attached to every mention of McCoy over the last month-plus and have “Sim City” take its place. For starters, it’s cool to say – Sim City! Second, “Sim” perfectly encapsulates the daily everything-is-scripted/we’re-here-to-stay-sharp-just-in-case protocol. We’re talking about a controlled environment that on the surface sounds tedious, hence let’s take a stab at jazzing up the aura surrounding it.
9). Another reminder that we’re strictly talking about practice games comes when looking at the McCoy playing surface and noticing the absence of foul lines. Here’s hoping the hitters and their fictitious stats aren’t victimized too much by judgement calls that you could “chalk” up to a guessing game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.