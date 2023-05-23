STONINGTON — Wheeler High got the timely hits when it needed them and downed Stonington High, 4-3, in the play-in round of the ECC baseball tournament on Tuesday.
"We have been struggling since the St. Bernard win [April 27] to get the timely hit. We've been stranding all kinds of runners on base," Wheeler coach Eric Collins said. "But today all four runs were scored with two outs. We grinded out the pitchers and found our pitch."
James Main (2 for 3) doubled in a run in the fifth. Jonny Anderson (2 for 4) drove in a run with a double in the sixth as the Lions opened a 4-1 lead.
Stonington scored two runs in the seventh before reliever James Main ended the game with a pair of strikeouts with a runner on first.
Starter Bradin Anderson pitched 6⅓ innings with seven strikeouts. Only one of the three runs he allowed was earned.
"He pitched himself out of a lot of jams," Collins said. "He just refused to let them score."
Sean Bergel was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Bradin Anderson also drove in a run.
Dylan Cimini finished 2 for 3 for Stonington. Cimini, Jace Wolfradt and Alex Starr each drove in a run.
Wheeler advances to the quarterfinals on Wednesday where it will face No. 13 Fitch at Dodd Stadium in Norwich at 11 a.m.
Fitch advanced with a 23-5 win against No. 4 Plainfield on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.