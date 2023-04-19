NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High's baseball team is a close-knit unit of friends who play basketball and are constantly around each other in the smallest school in the ECC.
They have fun during baseball games, often creating inane one-liners like the phrase, "Lions on Trains" that permeated throughout their 14-2 nonleague victory against Norwich Tech Wednesday.
"I have no idea what 'Lions on Trains' means," said junior shortstop Kyle Kessler. "Someone said it was like an 'Elephant on a plane.' Whatever it means, we're just having a good time. We make the lines up as we go."
Early this season, Wheeler looks like a locomotive headed on a fast track to success. Playing its first game since Good Friday, Wheeler broke out in an Easter Celebration to knock off the respectable tech school squad, owners of wins over Montville and New London, in a 75-minute, mercy-rule win.
Sean Bergel scattered four hits in five innings and received plenty of offensive support for Wheeler (4-1). Akin to the basketball team that won 17 games, the baseball team is an experienced, but all-underclassman unit with high expectations after a 6-12 record last year.
"We have several juniors who started as freshmen," Wheeler coach Eric Collins said. "We never give up and think we can win every game we play. We were down 8-1 to Grasso Tech in the sixth and came back to win. Defensively we're solid, great up the middle, and have three bona-fide starting pitchers and use Kessler as a closer."
"We would like to compete for ECC Division IV, though St. Bernard is a legitimate team. I think we have the pitching to make a good run. This is by far the best team I've had."
Bergel improved to 3-0, allowing single runs in the first and second against the Warriors (4-4).
"He hasn't pitched since Good Friday but shook off the rust and settled down," Collins said.
Bergel, the No. 3 hitter in the lineup, also helped himself with a two-run double in a five-run third inning that gave the Lions a 10-2 lead.
Offensively, Wheeler received two-hit games from James Main (three RBIs), Kessler, Bradin Anderson, Deondre Bransford and No. 9 hitter Noah Klewin. Garett Lenihan enjoyed a productive day with a hit, two walks and three runs scored.
"We're a tough lineup to get through," Collins said.
The Lions are batting over .380 as a team. The top two batters in the the lineup, Main and Kessler, are batting .500 with six and four doubles, respectively.
They're showing the type of dominance they displayed leading the Pawcatuck-North Stonington Senior League All-Star teams to state championships in the last two summers.
Collins expects a big year of both, particularly Kessler, a talented all-around player who hit in the .250 range as a freshman and sophomore.
"He's a much better hitter that his average has showed," Collins said. "He's hit the ball hard right at people. Plus, his batting suffered when he had to play catcher last year. He just has to worry about shortstop this year."
That's because sophomore Mason Perkins has won the catching position. He threw out a Norwich Tech runner trying to steal Wednesday for his second caught stealer this season.
"He's got a nice arm," Collins said. "I haven't worried about him being a sophomore behind the plate. That's how good he's been."
Wheeler next travels to Lyman Memorial on Friday at 4 p.m.
