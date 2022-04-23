TIVERTON — Unbeaten Westerly High scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning and beat Tiverton, 5-1, in a Division II baseball game on Saturday.
Westerly (9-0, 7-0 Division II) trailed 1-0 before breaking loose in the sixth.
Dean Pons Jr. (3 for 4, double) led off the inning with a single and stole second. Greg Gorman (2 for 3) then tripled to deep right-center field scoring Pons to tie the game, 1-1.
"They didn't have a fence. It would have been a homer at Cimalore Field," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said.
Zach Beckler followed with a RBI single to score Gorman. Beckler stole second. Travis Costa walked, and one-out later, Drew Bozek was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Shep Simmons delivered a two-run double to left field to score Beckler and Costa. Bozek scored the final run of the inning on a sacrifice fly by pinch-hitter Zach Miner.
Starting pitcher Jack Tenuta allowed one unearned run on two hits and one walk. He struck out 11.
Tenuta is 3-0 with 26 strikeouts in 24 innings this season. He has an ERA of 0.88.
"He did a great job. He had command of his pitches. He was able to throw his off-speed stuff early in the count and his curve and slider at any time," Sposato said.
Tiverton dropped to 4-5, 3-4. Westerly next hosts Tiverton on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
