WESTERLY — Jack Tenuta struck out 14 and allowed just one hit in six innings as Westerly High defeated Woonsocket, 3-2, in a Division II baseball game at Cimalore Field on Thursday.
Tenuta retired 13 of the first 15 batters he faced before giving up a two-out single to right field in the fifth. He walked a batter to lead off the second, but he was caught stealing. He also led off the game with a walk.
Tenuta struck out the side to end the sixth facing just 21 batters in six innings.
"Tenuta's fastball was overpowering. He kept Woonsocket batters off balance with his off-speed pitches," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said in an email.
Woonsocket did score two runs in the top of the seventh and had two runners on base when Zach Miner end the game with a groundout. Miner earned a save.
Westerly scored all three of its runs in the sixth when Tom Fiore deliver a two-out, two-run single to center field scoring Travis Costa and Drew Bozek. Earlier in the inning, Bozek brought home Tenuta with a single.
Woonsocket is now 8-8, 8-8 Division II. Westerly, which has won four of its last five, moved to 9-9, 9-7 Division II.
The Bulldogs next hosts Stonington on Saturday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
