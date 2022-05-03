WESTERLY — Jack Tenuta pitched a one-hit shutout and Dean Pons Jr. drove in three runs as Westerly High routed Wheeler School/Rocky Hill, 11-0, in a Division II baseball game Tuesday.
The contest was stopped after six innings by the mercy rule.
Tenuta, a sophomore, helped the Bulldogs (12-1, 10-0 Division II) bounce back from their first loss of the season the previous day, a 19-4 defeat to Waterford, a nonleague opponent. Tenuta struck out 10 and walked three.
"His fastball was dominant. A lot of their hitters were behind it," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "He kept their offense guessing with his offspeed stuff as well."
The Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead in the third inning, courtesy of RBI singles by Pons and Shane Beckler, and a sacrifice fly by Greg Gorman.
In the fourth, Pons hit a two-run double with two outs to make it 5-0. He finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored to go with his three RBIs.
Beckler was 2 for 3 with a run scored, and Gorman was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
Wheeler/Rocky hill dropped to 5-5, 5-5. Westerly next plays at West Warwick on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
