SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Sophomore Jack Tenuta hit a bases-clearing double and earned the win on the mound as Westerly High beat Prout, 9-2, in a Division II baseball game Tuesday.
Tenuta's double came in the third inning and sailed over the left fielder's head. Westerly scored four runs in the inning to take a 9-2 lead.
Tenuta is hitting .500 for the season with three doubles. He pitched six innings, striking out five while allowing one earned run. He has 14 strikeouts in 16 innings and an ERA of 1.31 this season.
Zach Beckler was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Dean Pons Jr. tripled and doubled. Travis Costa was 3 for 3 and drove in a run.
Prout dropped to 2-1, 2-1 Division II. Westerly (4-0, 3-0) next hosts Prout on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
