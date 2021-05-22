WESTERLY — Freshman right-hander Jack Tenuta pitched five innings of three-hit ball, helping the Westerly High baseball team to a 1-0 Division II win over Prout on Saturday morning at Cimalore Field.
Tenuta struck out five and did not walk a batter to record his first varsity win.
"He kept the ball down in the zone and his offspeed pitch was working and he stayed ahead of the hitters," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "He throws well for a freshman. He was hitting his spots."
Prout threw its ace, Kieran Gibson, who had 15 strikeouts earlier this season in a win against Rogers.
"He throws a curveball that sinks and he does throw in the mid-80s," Sposato said.
Westerly scored its only run in the second inning. Drew Bozak reached on an error and moved to second on the overthrow. He went to third on a Travis Costa single and came home on a sacrifice fly to left field by Nick Fiore.
Westerly finished with four hits.
Zach Beckler pitched the final two innings to earn a save. He did not allow a hit or walk a batter.
Prout fell to 2-5, 2-5 Division II. Westerly (5-1, 5-1) next travels to Prout on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.