WESTERLY — Jack Tenuta doubled twice, drove in four runs and earned the win on the mound as Westerly High whipped Mount St. Charles, 14-3, in a Division II baseball game at Cimalore Field on Tuesday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Tenuta pitched the first four innings, allowing just one hit while striking out nine. The two runs scored off him were unearned.
Westerly led 6-0 after three innings and added eight more in the fourth to take a 14-2 lead.
Drew Bozek finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Noah Burdick drove in a pair of runs and Grayson Simmons scored three times.
Mount St. Charles dropped to 4-5, 3-4 Division II. Westerly (4-4, 4-3) next travels to St. Raphael Academy on Thursday for a 5:15 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.