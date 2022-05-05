WEST WARWICK — Greg Gorman and Jack Tenuta hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning and Westerly High topped West Warwick, 7-3, in a Division II baseball game Thursday afternoon.
Gorman's three-run homer over the fence in right-center field gave the Bulldogs a 5-0 lead. On the next pitch, Tenuta homered over the left-field fence to make it 6-0.
Shep Simmons followed with a double off the top of the fence, nearly giving the Bulldogs three consecutive homers.
Tenuta also hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to left field.
Gorman, who also doubled twice, is hitting .487 with four home runs, six doubles and a 1.000 slugging percentage. He has 24 RBIs.
Tenuta is hitting .350 with three home runs. Simmons is hitting .324. Travis Costa also drove in a run for the Bulldogs.
Dean Pons Jr. pitched all seven innings, striking out 12. He allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk. Pons is 5-0 with 56 strikeouts in 31 innings and an ERA of 0.68.
"He was spotting his fastball and overpowering most of the batters," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "He also had his slider and curveball working."
West Warwick is 2-5, 2-5 Division II. Westerly (13-1, 11-0) next hosts West Warwick on Saturday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
