WESTERLY — Westerly High baseball coach Ron Sposato placed a pair of historic photos in the team's locker room this season: the 1944 and 1992 Westerly team pictures — the last two RIIL Division II baseball champions produced by Westerly.
"Those photos are a big motivator, and we look at them every day," Sposato said Monday as the Bulldogs prepare for the Division II championship series against Narragansett. "I'm big on history and tradition. If you win the state championship in this town, you will be remembered forever here."
The three-game series between the Bulldogs (23-4, top seed from Division II-B) and Mariners (14-8, No. 4 from II-B) starts Thursday 4:30 p.m. at Rhode Island College's Pontarelli Field. Game 2 is on Saturday at 4, and Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for Sunday at 3.
Getting to the brink of a championship was the last thing on Sposato's mind in his first seasons as Westerly's coach. When he took over in 2015, the Bulldogs promptly produced a 1-17 record in Division II and followed that tough year with a 2-16 mark in 2016.
Sposato, a former standout Westerly player who graduated in 2000, took a hands-on approach in a quest to return Bulldogs baseball to the title contention, implementing ways he knew as a player under former coach Chris Wriedt. He joined Westerly National Little League's board of directors.
"I'm a big believer that baseball development starts at the youth level," Sposato said. "In football, you have a big kid who never played football and develop him into a player later. But it starts early in baseball."
Little did Sposato know that some of the youngsters he watched in 2015 and 2016 would develop into one of the best teams in Westerly history.
Throughout the years, Westerly has boasted standouts such as Dave Stenhouse, the 1951 graduate who went on to pitch for the Washington Senators, 1964 grad George Greer (longtime college and MLB coach) and 1998 grad Gerry Auth (Division I pitcher at Hofstra). But the current Bulldogs squad features perhaps the best array of talent ever assembled on one team.
Senior left-handed pitcher Dean Pons (9-0 record, 0.69 ERA, 110 strikeouts and 13 walks in 61 innings, 0.73 WHIP) has produced one of the best pitching seasons in school history.
Senior outfielder Greg Gorman (.425 batting average, eight doubles, five homers, 30 RBIs) is arguably among the best power hitters in school history.
Senior shortstop Zach Beckler bats .424 (36 for 85 with 13 doubles) and is arguably among the best at that position in school history. Outfielder/pitcher Jack Tenuta (.403 average, 7-2 pitching record) has accumulated one of the best sophomore seasons in school history.
Pitcher Michael Poole (5-2 record) has put together one of the best freshman pitching seasons in school history.
And they're all on the same team.
"It's tough to dispute that this is a fantastic collection of talent," Sposato said. "Every game, Dean produces his best-ever performance. Even Gerry Auth, a Division I pitcher, had an off day and lost a close game here and there. You figure coming off a strong junior year, Dean would have a 1.50 ERA this year, but it's 0.69."
Pons, who stands about 5-foot-8, is headed to Rhode Island College to pitch. Gorman, who is about 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, is headed to Division I Bryant University. If the RIIL measured exit velocity off bats, Gorman would have few challengers.
"Greg can miss the ball off the sweet spot of the bat and still hit it out," Sposato said. "He's a tremendous power hitter."
Sposato bats Gorman second in the lineup behind Pons to maximize his at-bat total and ensure he gets pitches to hit. Gorman has been intentionally walked a number of times this season, but Beckler, the No. 3 hitter, has made teams pay.
"If I had one player I wanted up with the game on the line, it would be Beckler," Sposato said. "He's our best overall hitter. He's the type of person who wants to be perfect and spends hours on his swing. In my early years, we had defensive issues on the left side of the infield, but he's solidified the shortstop position."
Tenuta, who bats fifth, has reaped the benefits of Pons, Gorman and Beckler often getting on base. He leads Westerly with 32 RBIs to go with his .403 average. On the mound, he's 7-2 with a 1.32 ERA in a truly remarkable sophomore season — he had just 13 at-bats and pitched only 18⅓ innings as a freshman.
"Jack is about 6-foot-1, 180 now and projects as a Division I college player," Sposato said. "It's kind of unexpected but this huge sophomore year has put him on the radar. I remember him as a young Little Leaguer. He was a pudgy kid but loved baseball. He's grown taller, has gotten leaner and has developed into a terrific all-around player."
Sposato can't remember a freshman ever being as impressive as Poole, a 6-foot-3, 205-pounder who throws 85 mph and has a sharp curve, and he throws both pitches for strikes. He threw a two-hit shutout in Westerly's semifinals-clinching win over St. Raphael. He has struck out 65 in 42 innings.
"Michael probably has the highest ceiling of anyone," Sposato said. "I can see him throwing 90 miles an hour as a junior or senior and drawing Division I college recruiting."
When you add Westerly's role players — senior second baseman Nick Fiore, junior catcher Travis Costa, junior third baseman Shep Simmons, sophomore outfielder Drew Bozek and senior first baseman Evan Clyne — into the mix, Westerly might just have a team for the ages.
Fiore is a spunky No. 9 hitter, the ideal second leadoff man who has scored 20 runs. Costa draws raves from Sposato for "calling the pitches and deterring team's running games." Simmons has stepped in as the cleanup batter and batted .343. Bozek, a sophomore outfielder, bats .277.
"It's all come to fruition," Sposato said. "When I played for Chris Wriedt, we were known for winning divisional regular-season titles. The goal of this team is to win a state title. We're not just happy to be there and we have the talent to do it."
If they do, the Bulldogs would become the fourth Division II baseball champion in Westerly history, joining the 1940, ’44 and ’92 teams, and a third photo could be added to the locker-room wall.
