JOHNSTON — The Shoreline Surfers 10U AAU baseball team picked up a pair of wins on Saturday against Johnston.
The Surfers prevailed 9-4 and 14-4.
In the first game, Stephen Maynard struck out nine over five innings of work. Matteo Hackett struck out two in the final inning.
Logan Cronin drove in two runs and Jack Parker had an RBI and scored once. Sean O'Leary scored twice and drove in a run.
Tyler Falcone pitched the first three innings of the second game striking out five while allowing just one run. He also hit an inside-the-park home run. Falcone finished with three RBIs and two hits.
Grady Auth struck out two over the finals two innings.
Parker and Maynard contributed two hits each. Liam Jacobson walked three times and scored twice. He also played well defensively. O'Leary stole three bases and scored three times.
The Surfers moved to 6-4 and will play in the state playoffs next weekend.
— Keith Kimberlin
