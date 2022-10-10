WESTERLY — Steve Maynard pitched a complete game as the 13u Shoreline Surfers baseball team pitched up a pair of wins on Sunday at Cimalore Field.
Westerly beat the Pawtucket Bandits, 11-1 and 9-5.
Maynard struck out seven and did not walk a batter in the opener. He also had two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Tyler Falcone finished with two hits and three RBIs.
Westerly trailed 5-0 after three innings in the second game, but rallied for the win. Logan Cronin and Falcone each drove in a run in the fourth.
The Surfers tied it in the fifth when Liam Jacobson singled in Grady Auth and James Higginbotham scored on a wild pitch. The Surfers added another run in the sixth when Grady Auth singled home Gavin Auth with the eighth run.
Matteo Hackett pitched 2⅓ innings to earn the win allowing no runs and one hit. Cronin earned a save pitching the final two innings with two strikeouts and no hits.
The Surfers conclude the fall regular season against the Gershkoff Elite team in Cranston on Saturday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
