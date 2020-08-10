WESTERLY — Unbeaten Rumford defeated the Shoreline Surfers, 6-4 and 4-1, in an AAU 10U baseball doublheader Saturday at Cimalore Field.
The Jaguars improved to 10-0, while the Westerly-based Surfers are 4-4.
In the first game, Stephen Maynard pitched five innings allowing four runs with four strikeouts. Logan Cronin and Sean O'Leary had two hits and an RBI each. Jack Parker and Maynard each had a hit and a run scored.
Matteo Hackett pitched the final inning striking out a pair.
In the second game, Liam Jacobson had two hits for the Surfers. Parker, Hackett and Tyler Falcone each finished with a hit. Falcone pitched the first four innings and struck out six.
The Surfers close out the regular season on Saturday at Johnston. The top nine teams qualify for the postseason and the Surfers are currently fifth.
— Keith Kimberlin
