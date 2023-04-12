STONINGTON — David Duguay scattered seven hits and pitched a complete game as Stonington High beat Fitch, 6-1, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Wednesday.
The one run Duguay allowed was not earned. He walked just two batters and struck out three in seven innings.
The game was tied 1-1 when Stonington pushed across five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 6-1 lead.
Nick Cannella doubled and drove in three runs. Aaron LoPresto and Alex Starr also had RBIs. Dylan Cimini was 2 for 3.
Fitch dropped to 1-3. Stonington is 2-3 and both of the wins have come against Fitch. The Bears next travel to St. Bernard on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
