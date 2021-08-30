STONINGTON — Stonington High senior John Abely is the baseball team's ECC scholar-athlete award winner for the spring season.
Senior Nate Linicus was the team's ECC sportsmanship award winner. Each team in the league selects scholar-athlete and sportsmanship winners for every sport.
Abely played right field for most of the season, while Linicus played left field.
Stonington finished the season 0-16.
— Keith Kimberlin
