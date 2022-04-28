STONINGTON — Jace Wolfradt and Nick Cannella both delivered key two-out hits in the sixth inning as Stonington High downed Tourtellotte, 10-4, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Thursday.
Stonington, which has won four straight, trailed 4-2 before scoring eight runs in the sixth. Wolfradt's RBI single brought home the go-ahead run and Cannella later added a two-run single in the inning. Wolfradt was 2 for 3.
Wynn Hammond finished 3 for 3. Aaron LoPresto and Dylan Cimini each contributed two hits and an RBI.
Reliever Jack Schahill entered the game in the fifth and pitched for 1⅔ innings to earn the win. He allowed just one hit and did not gave up any runs.
"He did a great job in relief," Stonington coach Bob Cahoone said.
Tourtellotte dropped to 5-5. Stonington (7-2) next plays at Ledyard on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
