STONINGTON — Stonington High will travel to Waterford for the first round of the Class M baseball tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Stonington (12-9) is the No. 22 seed. Seedings are based on regular-season records where the Bears finished 11-8. Waterford (13-7 regular season) is seeded 11th. The winner plays No. 6 Ellington or No. 27 Foran in the second round on Wednesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
