STONINGTON — The Stonington Little League Senior All-Star baseball is seeking support for its trip to Bangor, Maine, next week to compete in the Eastern Regional tournament.
Stonington clinched its third straight state title on Sunday defeating Meriden, 2-1, in a best-of-three series at Stonington.
Despite winning state titles in 2020 and 2021, the team did not participate in the Eastern Regional as the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Funds will be used to offset the costs of traveling and competing.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/stonington-senior-baseball?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_m737+stonington-senior-baseball
