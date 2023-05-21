WESTERLY — Lined up against a talent-loaded Westerly High team last year, a young Stonington High baseball team, in the midst of a winning season, looked overmatched in an 11-0 loss to their cross-state rivals — the ultimate RIIL Division II state champs.
Stonington coach Bob Cahoone, who has coached on both sides of the rivalry, didn't want the Bears to mar another winning season by coming up woefully short of bragging rights on Sunday.
Not only did Stonington represent itself a lot more competitively, the Bears came up victorious, parlaying a five-run second inning into a 7-5 victory at Cimalore Field to finish the regular season with a 12-8 record.
Both teams face important games Tuesday; Stonington plays Wheeler in the ECC Tournament and Westerly (9-10) plays perhaps a win-and-into-playoff game at Woonsocket. Cahoone viewed Westerly as a playoff-level game.
"That game stung absolutely," Cahoone said. "We didn't play our best but they had a juggernaut with great pitching. This was a good game to get ready for the ECC playoffs. It felt like a playoff game. We've overachieved a bit like we did last year and we're still young, so I'm proud of this effort today."
Stonington's No. 3 pitcher David Duguay outdueled Westerly No. 3 hurler Deluca Kyan. Duguay parlayed his assortment of change-ups and curveballs to a solid 4⅓ inning effort, allowing three runs.
Shortstop Aaron LoPresto held the lead, before giving way to talented sophomore Jace Wolfradt, the Bears' hardest thrower, who pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
Kyan was victimized by a loose Westerly defense. An infield error helped Stonington score a run in the first, Wolfradt singled and came around to score. In the second, two more Westerly infield errors helped the Bears score five to take a 6-0 lead. Finn Eck, Alex DePerry, Grayson Dull and LoPresto singled in the uprising, and Alex Starr added a sacrifice fly.
"We made too many mistakes early on, and they did a good job putting the ball in play and hitting it where we weren't," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "Stonington's starter kept us off balance, and all their pitchers had different speed levels. They did a good job, but we have a big week coming up, needing to win one of our next two. It'll be nice to have Michael Poole on the mound Tuesday."
Stonington stretched the lead to 7-0 with a run in the fourth. Wolfradt doubled to right field and scored on Nick Cannella's single.
Duguay pitched an effortless first three innings with a low pitch count. He allowed a run in Westerly's fourth when Jack Tenuta singled and scored on Drew Bozek's single.
Westerly made it interesting with four runs in the fifth. Noah Burdick (two doubles) hit a one-out double to start the rally. Zach Miner singled, and Burdick scored on an outfield error, chasing Duguay from the game in favor of LoPresto.
"It was the third time around the order against David," Cahoone said. "If we did a little better job defensively, we would have been out of the inning. David did his job."
Another Stonington error allowed Miner to score. Tenuta then hit a two-run homer over the left-field fence against LoPresto to make it, 7-5.
Two LoPresto walks in the sixth threatened Stonington's lead, but a groundout ended the potential game-tying rally. Wolfradt struck out his first batter in the seventh. After a walk, the game ended on a double play when Westerly's pinch-runner was called out for interference by not sliding at second base.
LoPresto, Wolfradt, Eck and DePerry had two hits each for Stonington.
