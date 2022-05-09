STONINGTON — Nick Cannella singled home Alex Starr with the winning run in the eighth inning as Stonington High swept an ECC Division III baseball doubleheader with Plainfield on Monday.
Stonington won the first game, 9-3, and took the second, 5-4.
Cannella's hit came in the second game.
Stonington trailed 4-0 in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and no runners on.
Jace Wolfradt doubled and Finn Eck reached on an error. Wyatt Verbridge brought home Wolfradt with a single and Brandt Ogden walked.
Aaron LoPresto then delivered a three-run double to the left-field corner to tie the game and force extra innings.
LoPresto earned the win after recording the final out in the top of the eighth. David Duguay pitched the first 7⅔ innings, allowing four runs, none of them earned. He struck out four and walked three.
In the first game, Verbridge drove in three runs. LoPresto and Star finished with two hits and an RBI each. Dylan Cimini and Wolfradt also drove in runs.
LoPresto leads the team with a .364 average with 11 RBIs.
Starter Wynn Hammond pitched 5⅓ innings and struck out seven to earn the win. The two runs he allowed were not earned. Hammond is 3-0 with a 1.62 ERA.
Plainfield dropped to 7-5, 2-3 Division III. Stonington (10-4, 4-2) next travels to Windham on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
