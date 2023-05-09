STONINGTON — Nick Cannella drove in three runs and Stonington High used a big sixth inning to defeat Killingly, 11-2, in an ECC Division III baseball game on Tuesday.
Cannella was 2 for 3 with a double. Stonington was leading 3-2 when it scored eight runs in the sixth inning to take an 11-2 lead.
Dylan Cimini pitched the first five innings allowing three hits while striking out seven. The two runs scored off him were unearned. Jack Scahill pitched the final two innings allowing just one hit and no runs.
Cimini had a good day at the plate finishing 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Alex DePerry doubled and drove in a run.
Aaron LoPresto, Jace Wolfradt, Finn Eck, Austin Linicus, Noah Christina and Scahill each had an RBI.
Stonington has won five of its last six to move to 8-7, 3-2 Division III. Killingly is 7-8, 3-2.
Stonington next travels to Wheeler on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. game. The Bears are at Plainfield on Thursday for a 4 p.m. contest.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.