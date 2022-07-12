STONINGTON — James Main hit two home runs and Stonington defeated Meriden, 6-2, in the deciding game of the Senior Little League state tournament on Sunday.
Bradin Anderson earned the win pitching into the seventh inning before reaching the 95-pitch limit. Kyle Kessler relieved Anderson in the seventh. It was the third straight Senior state title for Stonington.
Meriden had opened the best-of-three series with a 4-3 win on Saturday. Alex DePerry homered for Stonington in the loss.
In the second game on Saturday, Stonington prevailed 5-2 evening the series behind the pitching of Dylan Cimini.
Others on the roster are Wyatt Elliott, Noah Klewin, Korbin Anderson, Austen Linicus, Emerson Baltrukonis, Garett Lenihan, Sean Bergel and Deondre Bransford. The coaches are Dave Linicus, Neil Main, Dan Baltrukonis, Luke Klewin and the manager is Matt Bergel.
Stonington moves to the New England regional starting July 18 in Bangor, Maine.
Those wishing to support the team with contributions can visit https://checkout.square.site/merchant/7NSJD4GNKQA74/checkout/RM6A3UNQBOJUE6SVRX7IOP4W?src=sheet%5D%28https%3A%2F%2Fsquare.link%2Fu%2FPFF737cB%3Fsrc%3Dsheet%29
