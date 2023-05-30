STONINGTON — New Fairfield scored a quick six runs and beat Stonington High, 12-0, in the first round of the Class M baseball tournament on Tuesday.
The Rebels scored three runs in the first inning and three more in the second to take a 6-0 lead. Only four of New Fairfield's 12 runs were earned as the Bears had six errors.
Jace Wolfradt and Dylan Cimini both had two hits each for the Bears.
No. 16 Stonington finished the season 12-10. No. 17 New Fairfield (13-8) next hosts Foran on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the second round.
— Keith Kimberlin
