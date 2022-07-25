BANGOR, Maine — Stonington Little League’s most successful All-Star run came to a conclusion on Friday with a 7-3 loss to Maryland in the East Regional Senior League tournament.
“Overall, it was a clean, well-played game by both teams and a wonderful experience to represent District 10 and the state of Connecticut at a regional tournament after winning state titles in 2020 and 2021,” manager Matt Bergel said in a email.
The Seniors, the first Stonington baseball team to win a regional game after a win against Massachusetts on Thursday, finished sixth in the region.
Mason Perkins, Deondre Bransford and Kyle Kessler each singled and doubled for Stonington in Friday’s loss. Sean Bergel and Alex DePerry each drove in a run with a single.
Dylan Cimini pitched the first four innings, allowing two hits and struck out four. Bradin Anderson pitched the final two innings.
Maryland turned two double plays and did not commit an error.
Maryland won two more games in the losers bracket to reach the championship round on Monday where it lost to unbeaten New Jersey, 2-0.
New Jersey, which finished 4-0 in the tournament, advanced to the Senior League World Series starting Saturday in Easley, S.C.
New Jersey had a pair of one-run wins earlier in the tournament.
Stonington won state titles in 2020 and 2021, but did not advance to the regional as it was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
The team beat Meriden in a three-game series for the state title this season.
DePerry, Kessler, Bergel, Bransford, Anderson and Cimini played on all three championship squads.
— Keith Kimberlin
