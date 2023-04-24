MONTVILLE — Stonington scored four runs in the top of the seventh and beat Montville, 8-6, in an ECC Division III baseball game on Monday.
Montville (3-6, 0-3 Division III) had scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-4 lead, but the Bears bounced back for the win.
Dylan Cimini was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Aaron LoPresto (2 for 5) and Jace Wolfradt (triple) drove in a run each. Nick Cannella doubled and drove in a run. Cam Ogden also doubled.
Reliever Jace Wolfradt enter in the game in the sixth and earned the win. He allowed one hit and one earned run while striking out three.
Stonington (4-6, 1-2) next hosts Griswold on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
