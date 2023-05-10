NORTH STONINGTON — Stonington High scored 10 runs over the final three innings and beat Wheeler High, 12-3, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Wednesday.
Wheeler was leading 3-2 through four innings before the Bears scored six runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and two more in the seventh for the win.
Nick Cannella was 2 for 4 with four RBIs for Stonington. Austin Linicus and Grayson Dull each drove in two runs. Dylan Cimini (2 for 3) doubled and drove in a run. Jace Wolfradt also doubled and had an RBI. Alex Starr was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
James Main and Kyle Kessler (3 for 4) each hit solo homers for Wheeler. Jonny Anderson was 2 for 3.
Cam Ogden pitched the final four innings allowing two hits with nine strikeouts to earn the win.
Stonington (9-7) next travels to Plainfield on Thursday at 4 p.m. The Bears host Montville on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Wheeler (10-3) next hosts Lyman Memorial on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
