LEBANON, Conn. — Stonington High managed just two hits and lost to Lyman Memorial, 7-3, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Wednesday.
Stonington took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third on a two-run homer over the center-field fence by Alex Starr.
But Lyman (1-1) responded with three runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game. The Bulldogs added two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to earn the win.
Stonington (1-1) next hosts NFA on Friday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
