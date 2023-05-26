NORWICH — Two All-Star teams from the Stonington Little League will be honored by the Norwich Sea Unicorns during pre-game opening day ceremonies on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
The teams that will be recognized are the Stonington Seniors that won the Connecticut state championship and the District 10 Junior champions from last summer.
The Sea Unicorns are members of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. The summer collegiate baseball league is comprised of eight teams.
— Keith Kimberlin
