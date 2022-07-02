STONINGTON — Stonington's Junior baseball team lost to Groton, 7-6, in the first game of pool plan in the District 10 Little League tournament on Friday.
Pool play continues through Tuesday with the championship round scheduled to begin on Wednesday. All game are being played at Stonington.
