Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.