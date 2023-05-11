PLAINFIELD — Aaron LoPresto and Jace Wolfradt drove in two runs each as Stonington High beat Plainfield, 8-7, in an ECC Division III baseball game on Thursday.
Stonington had an 8-3 lead before Plainfield scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to make things interesting.
Finn Eck recorded the final two outs in the seventh to earn a save. Wolfradt pitched the first six innings striking out six to earn the win.
Grayson Dull was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Alex DePerry, Nick Cannella and Dylan Cimini contributed two hits each. Cannella and Wolfradt both doubled.
Plainfield is 11-4, 4-2 Division III. Stonington, which has won seven of its last eight games since losing to Plainfield on April 19, moved to 10-7, 4-2. The Bears next host Montville on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
