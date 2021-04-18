STONINGTON — Stonington High dropped a pair of games to NFA, 8-0 and 12-6, in an ECC South Division baseball doubleheader Sunday.
Drew Champagne had two of Stonington's five hits in the first game. In the second contest, Champagne had a bases-loaded, two-out double in the first inning to drive in a pair as Stonington took a 3-1 lead.
NFA (4-0, 4-0 ECC South) came back with a six-run fourth inning to go ahead 10-5.
"For the day, we walked and hit way too many people," Stonington coach Bob Cahoone said. "Defensively, we did a little better today."
The Bears issued a combined 17 walks in the two games. Nick Abely was 2 for 3 in the second game and Payton Neal had an RBI.
Stonington (0-3, 0-3) travels to Ledyard on Tuesday for a 3:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
